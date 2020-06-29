Market Overview

Curaleaf Expands Select Brand Presence In 4 States
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2020 12:20pm   Comments
Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) continues to expand its Select brand's footprint by entering new markets.

According to Monday's press release, Curaleaf's Select products will be available in four additional states — Maine, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Florida.

With the latest expansion, expected to take place in the months to come, Select brand will be available in 13 markets across the country.

"As a mission-driven company, Curaleaf is committed to improving the lives of our patients and customers across the US, providing them with high-quality cannabis products they can trust," said the company's President Joe Bayern in a statement.

Last month, the Wakefield, Massachusettes-headquartered company introduced nanotechnology gummies under the brand names Curaleaf and Select.

Following the expansion of the Select brand in Connecticut earlier this month, the brand will make its fast-acting Select Nano Gummies available to retailers in Maine starting July 1.

The company said Maine's customers would also enjoy its line of broad-spectrum Select Elite oil cartridges.

In addition, Select Elite and Select Nano Gummies will be launched in Massachusetts during the following week.

Consumers in Ohio and Florida will have access to Select Nano Gummies in mid-August, the company disclosed.

Meanwhile, Curaleaf Nano Gummies are available in Curaleaf dispensaries only, starting June 26.

Courtesy photo

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis gummies cannabis industry cannabis sales Weed gummiesCannabis News

