Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of June 22nd – 28th, 2020.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

* Yahoo Finance readers, please click here to view full article.

10. Red White & Bloom Investee Secures 9 New Michigan Cannabis Cultivation Licenses

RWB’s Investee Has Also Commenced its First Indoor Harvest in Detroit Marking an Important Milestone for the Company

The newly awarded cannabis licenses will allow Red White & Bloom (OTCQX: TDRYD) investee PharmaCo to expand its cultivation capacity in Michigan. The harvest will provide the Michigan market with a much-needed supply of ultra-premium, lab-approved cannabis amid the current statewide product shortage.

READ FULL RED WHITE & BLOOM ARTICLE

9. The Investor Path to Psychedelics and Why Now Might Be the Right Time to Invest

For-Profit Investors Have Come Into the Space in a Big Way as They See Estimates Predicting Psychedelics Could Be a $7 Billion Market by 2027

After years of circling the industry looking for signs to invest, and while watching the growing need for opioid-free mental health treatment, investors are now beginning to see Psychedelics as a sure thing.

READ FULL PSYCHEDELICS INVESTING ARTICLE

8. Sell Your Canopy Growth Stock, PI Financial Says

That’s According to PI Financial Analyst Jason Zandberg Who Updated Clients on Thursday

The new arrangement between Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) and U.S. multi-state operators (MSO) Acreage Holdings (OTCQX: ACRGF) is kind of neither here nor there in its impact on Canopy’s fortunes.

READ FULL CANOPY GROWTH ARTICLE

7. Aurora Cannabis is Laying Off a Huge Swath of its Workforce and Shutting Down Five Facilities

25% of Administrative, Sales and 30% of its Production Staff Are Going

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) on Tuesday announced a new round of staff reductions and plans to shut five facilities over the next two quarters, as the COVID-19 pandemic pummels the cash-crunched cannabis industry.

READ FULL AURORA CANNABIS ARTICLE

6. Ways to Invest in Psychedelics

Promising Research Associated with Psychedelic Medicine Has Generated Interest in the Potential For These Products as Treatments for Mental Health Issues or Even Addiction to Opioids

The heightened potential recently attached to psychedelic drugs has made market players ask themselves how to invest in Psychedelics. Early projections for the space, including a data report from a Canadian exchange, have pegged the Magic Mushroom industry with the potential to reach a USD $7 billion value by 2027.

READ FULL INVEST IN PSYCHEDELICS ARTICLE

5. TCI Analyst Activity Tracker: Top Cannabis Stocks with New Research, Ratings and Price Targets

Here’s Our Summary of the Top Pot Stocks with New Analyst Research, Ratings or Price Targets

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) received a boost on Tuesday after analysts released new bullish research reports upgrading the shares of one company while increasing the price target on the other. Throughout June, multiple analysts Initiated Coverage or adjust their Ratings and Price Targets on several other high profile Cannabis Stocks.

READ FULL ANALYST ACTIVITY ARTICLE

4. Canopy Growth Amends Acreage Holdings Acquisition Terms

Quite Frankly, it’s a Bit of a Messy Amendment

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) and Acreage Holdings (OTCQX: ACRGF) have amended their plan of arrangement initially put in place last year. The amended agreement will see a number of modifications

READ FULL CANOPY ACREAGE ARTICLE

3. Liberty Health Reports FY2020 Revenues of $50.1 Million, Net Income of $22.3 Million

Costs of Goods Sold for the FY Came in at $19.9 Million, Providing Liberty with a Gross Profit of $30.2 Million Before Fair Value Adjustments

Liberty Health (OTCQX: LHSIF) reported its fourth-quarter earnings this morning, reporting revenues of $17.8 million for the quarter ended February 29, 2020. Full fiscal year revenues came in at $50.1 million, a significant increase from FY19’s figure of $10.0 million.

READ FULL LIBERTY HEALTH ARTICLE

2. MindMed Developing IP For Personalized Psychedelic Assisted Therapies

MindMed, in Collaboration with the University Hospital Basel, Filed Two Separate Patent Applications for Technologies to Screen and Optimize the Dosing of MDMA and LSD

MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF) announced the company is developing technologies and analytics that seek to personalize psychedelic therapy experiences for a specific patient. The technology aims to optimize the dosing of MDMA, LSD and other psychedelics based on a patient’s profile.

READ FULL MINDMED ARTICLE

1. Trulieve Expands Florida Presence, Cuts Ribbon on Brooksville Store

The Announcement Comes Just a Month After the Florida-Based Company Hit a Milestone By Opening its 50th Dispensary

Trulieve (OTCQX: TCNNF) has opened yet another retail location. The newly opened store — located at 14099 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville, Florida — is the company’s 49th location in the state.

READ FULL TRULIEVE ARTICLE

Photo by Rick Proctor on Unsplash