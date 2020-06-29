Cannabis Retailer Sticky Nuggz Attains Operator License To Launch Ontario Stores

Sticky Nuggz Inc. has obtained AGCO’s approval to open retail locations and sell recreational cannabis across Ontario.

Besides Sticky Nuggz’s line of premium rolling papers, the newly launched stores will offer a wide range of cannabis products and accessories, including oils, edibles, beverages, and dried cannabis.

“We appreciate being given the green light by the AGCO to bring the Sticky Nuggz Inc. experience to Ontario,” stated Sticky Nuggz’s President Sam Bertucci in a Monday press release.

The Toronto-based retailer's marketing manager Alexia Locicero emphasized that their hemp-based rolling papers are long-lasting, further explaining they are available in three standard sizes, wrapped up in recyclable packaging with a magnetic closure.

“They are a convenient eco-alternative to the traditional wood pulp-based rolling papers on the market,” added Locicero.

Sticky Nuggz expects to launch its first Toronto-based store at Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard in the months to come.

The company also said it plans to open an additional two GTA locations by the end of the year.

Customers can purchase Sticky Nuggz’s products via its online offer as well.

