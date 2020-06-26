Kiva Partners With GLAAD To Host Pride Event Featuring Monét X Change And Jinkx Monsoon

In honor of Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community, Kiva is bringing its popular Pride special from 2019, the Tropical Punch Camino.

The bright, vibrant, and emblematic packaging honors the LGBTQ+ community's legacy of marches, parades and protests that have sparked change throughout the decades.

In addition, Kiva has partnered with GLAAD — an organization with a longstanding commitment to combat racism and racial violence.

As part of this partnership, Kiva has made a monetary donation to GLAAD.

To celebrate this occasion, famed drag queens, Jinkx Monsoon and Monét X Change, will be taking over Kiva’s (@madebykiva) Instagram via an IG Live this Friday, June 26 at 3 p.m. EST, to offer a candid conversation focused on different topics surrounding all things Pride 2020, cannabis, the LGTBQ+ community and how the two are so intrinsically tied to one other.

Commenting on the event, Kiva's lead product developer Silva Yaacoubian told Benzinga, “Our Tropical Punch Pride gummy was originally conceived as a love letter to my LGBTQ+ family.

In 2019, we spotlighted a group that I personally have a lot of affection for: drag queens. They were key figures in the Stonewall riots, a pivotal event leading to the gay liberation movement.

“To honor this year's Pride, we redesigned the packaging taking inspiration from the movement itself, and our incredible legacy of marches, parades and protests. But we kept the same formulation - which was specifically created to give people an uplifting, energized experience that perfectly complements the feelings of joy and dignity we've earned from years of fighting for equality and justice. Needless to say, I'm pretty proud of the product- and of my company for continually supporting the LGBTQ+ community.”