Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

With Latest Acquisition, Jushi Moves To Increase Presence In Pennsylvania
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 26, 2020 10:59am   Comments
Share:
With Latest Acquisition, Jushi Moves To Increase Presence In Pennsylvania

Since its founding in 2018, Florida-based cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: JUSHF), has made it a point to focus on specific U.S. markets where they could exploit competitive advantages.

They moved a step closer to that this week with the announced acquisition of Pennsylvania Medical Solutions. Jushi is acquiring the subsidiary of Vireo Health International Inc. (OTCQX: VREOF) for $37 million, which includes a 90,000 square-foot facility that manufactures various cannabis products, including indoor-grown flower, extracts, and concentrates.

“Pennsylvania has always been a market we liked,” Jushi Co-Founder and President Erich Mauff told Benzinga. “A logical next step was always to vertically integrate [in the state]. The market in Pennsylvania is very undersupplied when it comes to flower and finished products.”

The Importance Of Pennsylvania

According to Mauff, the company has always had its eyes on Pennsylvania.

“We think it’s one of the best medical markets in the U.S. We like Illinois as well, but the difference was Illinois already had some of the largest home grown companies. We thought Pennsylvania was a similarly interesting market because it’s a large state, it has a medical program that made it likely the state would consider adult use, and we were able to build our footprint more aggressively.”

Pennsylvania’s medical cannabis industry generated $524 million in sales in 2019. Currently, there are roughly 80 operational Pennsylvania dispensaries and just under 300,000 medical marijuana patients registered in the program, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Mauff said Jushi currently operates seven medical marijuana dispensaries in the state with the right to operate another eight, the maximum allowed in the state. That increased the need for a more robust growing presence. The plan, he said, is to spend the next 6-12 months building out their cultivation in the state. He didn’t shut the door on any potential future M&A, but said it would have to be under the right circumstances.

“When it comes to expansion we’ve always been clear. We want to vertically integrate in Illinois and Pennsylvania,” said Mauff. “We’ve now done that in Pennsylvania. We feel very good about our position and don’t feel the need to do anything more other than operate in our current markets.”

Image: Jushi

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VREOF + JUSHF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 22, 2020
The Week In Cannabis: Mixed Stock Performance Driven By Mixed Bag Of News
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 16, 2020
Vireo's Revenue Spikes 34% In Cannabis Company's 'Strongest Quarter Of Growth'
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Tumble, Kevin Harrington And Rickie Fowler Join The Industry
Jushi Expands In Pennsylvania With 7th Medical Marijuana Dispensary
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Erich Mauff Jushi Holdings Pennsylvania Medical SolutionsCannabis M&A News Penny Stocks Markets

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.12
-0.1297
- 2.47%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.89
-0.31
- 2.35%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$301.84
-5.38
- 1.75%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.37
-0.15
- 1.43%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
September 11, 2020 - September 12, 2020
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
October 10, 2020 - October 11, 2020
PORTLAND, ME
see all