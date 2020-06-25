Recap: Acreage Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) rose 23.7% after the company reported Q1 results. Quarterly Results Earnings per share rose 180% year over year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of ($0.25). Revenue of

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 180% year over year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $37,607,000 rose by 191.59% year over year, which missed the estimate of $45,150,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.08

Company's 52-week low was at $1.53

Price action over last quarter: down 35.16%

Company Profile

Acreage Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator in the cannabis industry. Its business operations include cultivating, processing, distributing and retailing cannabis. The Company derives its revenues from its retail dispensary business where cannabis and cannabis-infused products are sold to consumers. Its geographic segments include New England, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, West and South.