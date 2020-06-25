Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Acreage Holdings Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2020 6:18pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) rose 23.7% after the company reported Q1 results. Quarterly Results Earnings per share rose 180% year over year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of ($0.25). Revenue of

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 180% year over year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $37,607,000 rose by 191.59% year over year, which missed the estimate of $45,150,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.08

Company's 52-week low was at $1.53

Price action over last quarter: down 35.16%

Company Profile

Acreage Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator in the cannabis industry. Its business operations include cultivating, processing, distributing and retailing cannabis. The Company derives its revenues from its retail dispensary business where cannabis and cannabis-infused products are sold to consumers. Its geographic segments include New England, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, West and South.

 

Related Articles (ACRGF)

Canopy Continues To Expand, Amends $37.5M Deal Agreement With Acreage
Earnings Scheduled For June 25, 2020
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: Mixed Stock Performance Driven By Mixed Bag Of News
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 18, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 17, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings Penny Stocks Markets

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$307.22
2.95
+ 0.97%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.25
-0.051
- 0.96%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.52
-0.04
- 0.38%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.20
0.0318
+ 0.24%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
September 11, 2020 - September 12, 2020
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
October 10, 2020 - October 11, 2020
PORTLAND, ME
see all