Hobo Expands, Opens Store In Calgary, Alberta's Mission Neighborhood

Just a week after launching its second store in Alberta, Donelly Group’s Hobo Cannabis Company opened its third retail location in the province.

Hobo’s latest store, its twelfth retail space nationwide, spans 3,000 square feet. It is located at 2215 4th Street SW, Calgary.

According to a Thursday press release, Donnelly Group Vice President Harrison Stoker noted how Hobo was "able to deepen [its] roots” in Calgary’s Mission neighborhood.

“We’re energized by Hobo’s newfound presence in Calgary, let alone the province, and how today’s store launch will broaden Albertans’ cannabis purchasing experience going forward,” Stoker added.

The other two Alberta-based stores Hobo launched this year are in Edmonton and Downtown Lethbridge.

Hobo also operates within Ontario and British Columbia.

Last month, the Vancouver-based cannabis company cut a ribbon on its 3,000-square-foot space in Timmins, Ontario.

It was the company's third location in the province out of 15 it intends to open as a part of a general plan to increase its presence in that part of the country.

