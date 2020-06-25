Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sweet Flower Launches Cannabis 'Give Back Kit' To Help Equity First Alliance, BCIF
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2020 3:06pm   Comments
Share:
Sweet Flower Launches Cannabis 'Give Back Kit' To Help Equity First Alliance, BCIF

Cannabis retail company Sweet Flower has launched five curated kits curated by Michelle Mendoza.

The first four kits — Sleep, Calm, Fun and Relief — were developed to offer a simplified shopping experience.

The fifth kit, however, is the most interesting.

Dubbed the “Give Back Kit,” the product was created to help advance the fight against racial injustice.

In this line, Sweet Flower will donate 100% of proceeds towards the Equity First Alliance and The Black Cooperative Investment Fund (BCIF).

The Equity First Alliance has a mission to repair the harms of the War on Drugs through racial equity and reparative justice. BCIF is a community-based 501(c)3 nonprofit fund with a mission to create social change for the Black community.

"Our goal is to take the guessing out of one's shopping experience, whether they're someone that is cannabis friendly or 'cannacurious,' and point them towards the products that they need to achieve everything from getting a good night's rest to pain management and relief,” Kiana Anvaripour, CMO of Sweet Flower, told Benzinga. “Our Give Back Kit is one that we are particularly excited about. 100% of all proceeds from this kit will go towards two organizations that we have supported previously, the Equity First Alliance and The Black Cooperative Investment Fund (BCIF), as both align with our mission to support Black-owned cannabis businesses and participate in the fight for fair and equitable rights, as well as racial justice, within the industry.”

Photo from company website.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Black Cooperative Investment Fund cannabis industry cannabis sales Equity First AllianceCannabis News Opinion Markets

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.23
-0.0614
- 1.16%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.06
-0.11
- 0.84%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.49
-0.069
- 0.65%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$304.07
-0.2
- 0.07%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
September 11, 2020 - September 12, 2020
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
October 10, 2020 - October 11, 2020
PORTLAND, ME
see all