Sweet Flower Launches Cannabis 'Give Back Kit' To Help Equity First Alliance, BCIF

Cannabis retail company Sweet Flower has launched five curated kits curated by Michelle Mendoza.

The first four kits — Sleep, Calm, Fun and Relief — were developed to offer a simplified shopping experience.

The fifth kit, however, is the most interesting.

Dubbed the “Give Back Kit,” the product was created to help advance the fight against racial injustice.

In this line, Sweet Flower will donate 100% of proceeds towards the Equity First Alliance and The Black Cooperative Investment Fund (BCIF).

The Equity First Alliance has a mission to repair the harms of the War on Drugs through racial equity and reparative justice. BCIF is a community-based 501(c)3 nonprofit fund with a mission to create social change for the Black community.

"Our goal is to take the guessing out of one's shopping experience, whether they're someone that is cannabis friendly or 'cannacurious,' and point them towards the products that they need to achieve everything from getting a good night's rest to pain management and relief,” Kiana Anvaripour, CMO of Sweet Flower, told Benzinga. “Our Give Back Kit is one that we are particularly excited about. 100% of all proceeds from this kit will go towards two organizations that we have supported previously, the Equity First Alliance and The Black Cooperative Investment Fund (BCIF), as both align with our mission to support Black-owned cannabis businesses and participate in the fight for fair and equitable rights, as well as racial justice, within the industry.”

