Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cresco Labs Names Former Motorola Exec New CFO
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2020 2:28pm   Comments
Share:
Cresco Labs Names Former Motorola Exec New CFO

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) confirmed that Ken Amann, it’s current CFO, is retiring, effective December 31.

Cresco also disclosed it has named Dennis Olis as a new CFO. The new appointment is effective July 1.

According to a Thursday press release, Olis will replace Amann once he is retired.

Prior to the new appointment, Olis served as CFO at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX).

During his time at Allscripts, he supervised the acquisition of McKesson’s healthcare business worth $185 million.

He brings to Cresco extensive experience in operations, financial planning, analysis, accounting, tax, financial reporting, treasury, internal audit, and mergers and acquisitions.

Olis spent over six years at Motorola, where he also served as corporate vice president of Finance for four years.

The company said Amann would advise the newly appointed CFO until he retires.

Cresco founder and CEO Charlie Bachtell thanked Amann on behalf of the management team and board of directors for his contributions to the company, adding “Ken was an early investor in Cresco, and one of the first employees.”

“This is bittersweet for me and the Cresco family," Bachtell said. "It is sad to see Ken go but we wish Ken and his wife, Lisa, nothing but the best in this new phase of their lives."

Amann stated he is assured the company will strengthen its leadership position in the country’s cannabis space, adding Olis “is a proven, results-oriented CFO with experience in a variety of finance and operations roles at both Allscripts and Motorola.”

Recently, Cresco welcomed NBPA’s Executive Director Michele Roberts to its board of directors.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDRX + CRLBF)

YOLO Portfolio Manager For AdvisorShares Explains Why Not All Cannabis ETFs Are Created Equal
ESPAÑOL • Lo Que Necesitas Saber Sobre la Conferencia Virtual de Cannabis y Capital de Benzinga
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week
Needham Initiates Coverage On Cresco Labs Amid 'Uncertain Prospects'
Cresco Appoints NBPA Exec And Top Lawyer Michele Roberts To Board
Cannabis Analysts From Piper Sandler, Jefferies, Cowen On Their Favorite Companies, Investments
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis sales Dennis OlisCannabis News Movers & Shakers General

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.25
-0.0508
- 0.96%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.51
-0.048
- 0.45%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.12
-0.054
- 0.41%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$304.45
0.1767
+ 0.06%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
September 11, 2020 - September 12, 2020
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
October 10, 2020 - October 11, 2020
PORTLAND, ME
see all