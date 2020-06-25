Market Overview

Albert Einstone's Inks Distribution Agreement With Kiva
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2020 4:17pm   Comments
Albert Einstone's, the parent company responsible for the brands El Blunto and Stoneade, has entered into an agreement with top California cannabis distributor Kiva Sales and Services.

The partnership greatly increases Albert Einstone’s presence in dispensaries and brings its brands to a much broader demographic.

El Blunto, which features full-flower cannabis cigars, cigarillos, joints and jars, caters to the refined cannabis user. Stoneade, a cannabis infused lemonade beverage, targets the more recreational consumer.

"Kiva is one of the top players in cannabis distribution and we are excited to continue to build and distribute our brands under their umbrella. This collaboration allows us the ability to focus our efforts on refining production, developing new product lines, building strategic partnerships and, at the end of the day, elevating the experiencing for our customers.”

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis sales Kiva marijuanaCannabis News Markets

