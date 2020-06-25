Bluma Wellness' One Plant Florida Launches Port St. Lucie Dispensary

Vertically integrated cannabis company One Plant Florida, a subsidiary of Bluma Wellness Inc. (CSE: BWEL.U), will cut the ribbon on its fourth retail location in Florida.

Toronto-based Bluma Wellness confirmed that the store and delivery hub will open June 26. Approval from the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use is still pending.

The new dispensary is located at 7510 S. Federal Highway, Port St. Lucie.

Bluma Wellness’ CEO Brady Cobb said he is proud of their product, adding they “look forward to sharing our passion with the Treasure Coast community.”

By launching the newest store, One Plant is offering its product portfolio to patients in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and North Palm Beach County areas as well.

“Through our commitment to honoring the fullest expression of each seed, post-harvest trimming, curing and packaging cannabis flower products, we have established One Plant as a premier supplier of cannabis products,” highlighted Cobb in a Thursday press release.

The company said delivery service is available within most of the state, while the curbside pickup is offered at all locations.

One Plant Florida is one of the 14 medical marijuana treatment centers in the state.

Meanwhile, Bluma Wellness has finalized a reverse merger takeover of CannCure Investments Inc., earlier this month.

Courtesy photo