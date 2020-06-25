Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sproutly Confirms Board Shakeup As Kates And Bellas Resign
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2020 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
Sproutly Confirms Board Shakeup As Kates And Bellas Resign

Cannabis supplier Sproutly Canada Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) confirmed that Justin Kates and Michael Bellas have resigned from the company's board of directors.

According to the Thursday press release, resignations are effective June 22.

The company said Bellas would continue advising Sproutly CEO Arup Sen.

"On behalf of our board of directors, I want to thank Justin and Michael for their valuable service and contributions and wish them well in future endeavors," said Dr. Sen, in a prepared statement.

The Vancouver-based company intends to announce a new Board member's appointment, once the financing related to Infusion Biosciences' investment is finalized.

Sproutly secured $1 million in funding through a private loan in January.

The loan facility has an interest rate of 10% annually and is secured by a secured convertible debenture.

Pursuant to the financing deal, the loan's principal can be converted into the company's units at 19 cents per unit.

Earlier this year, the company's wholly-owned cannabis producer Toronto Herbal Remedies, received a Health Canada sales license for cannabis flower, which allowed the company to sell it across the country.

Courtesy photo

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis salesCannabis News Movers & Shakers General

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.23
-0.0624
- 1.18%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.10
-0.0717
- 0.54%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.51
-0.049
- 0.46%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$304.43
0.16
+ 0.05%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
September 11, 2020 - September 12, 2020
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
October 10, 2020 - October 11, 2020
PORTLAND, ME
see all