Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gotham Green Demands Debt Repayment From iAnthus
Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2020 4:45pm   Comments
Share:
Gotham Green Demands Debt Repayment From iAnthus

Gotham Green is demanding debt repayments from multistate cannabis operator iAnthus (CSE: IAN) (OTCQX: ITHUF).

IAnthus recently disclosed that it's saddled with almost $160 million in debt. Its shares were suspended from trading on the Candian Securities Exchange after failing to provide financial reports by its June 15, 2020 deadline.

The cease of trade order could be revoked if the company makes the required fillings within 90 days of the date of the CTO.

The New York-based company has hired Canaccord Genuity as a third-party financial advisor.

The company “has received several expressions of interest" that would repay the secured debentures in full and in cash, the company announced.

Earlier this year, iAnthus co-founder and former-CEO Hadley Ford resigned. The decision came on the heels of a review conducted by a special committee of independent directors, which determined that Ford had "misused iAnthus' resources to his benefit."

Randy Maslow is currently interim CEO.

Courtesy photo

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ITHUF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 23, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 19, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 18, 2020
With $160M In Debt, iAnthus 'Working Diligently' To File Financial Statements
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 12, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 11, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: debt gotham green iAnthusCannabis Markets

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.59
-0.355
- 3.24%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.16
-0.355
- 2.63%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$304.27
-7.73
- 2.48%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.30
-0.1309
- 2.41%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
September 11, 2020 - September 12, 2020
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
October 10, 2020 - October 11, 2020
PORTLAND, ME
see all