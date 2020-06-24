The Cannabis Sustainability Symposium Goes Virtual

The Cannabis Sustainability Symposium, an event created by the CCC (Cannabis Certification Council) in partnership with the City of Denver, is being converted to a weeklong, web-based event scheduled for the Fall.

It will take place from October 5-9.

One of the series will include a national panel of cannabis policy and regulatory leaders, who will discuss their respective and ongoing responses to the COVID-19 pandemic along with their efforts to drive sustainable practices.

“We’re proud to have the opportunity to have these regulatory leaders and experts come together to provide an excellent overview of what some of the largest, most mature and heavily regulated markets are focused on when it comes to sustainability,” said Ben Gelt, Board Chair of the Denver Cannabis Sustainability Council.

Immediately after the panel, Energy Workshop led by Derek Smith of the Resource Innovation Institute, Corinne Wilder of Fluence and Ryan Wankel of Heliospectra will present practicable advice for operators on what they can address today to get ahead of the regulatory curve with a focus on strong return on investment.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi.

Photo Copyright: Benzinga.