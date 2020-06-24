CBD Brand Prima Gets B Corp Certification

Prima, a hemp-based CBD wellness and beauty brand, has received a B Corp Certification.

This solidifies the brand’s commitment to mission-oriented business, according to a Tuesday announcement.

B Corp Certified businesses voluntarily meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

Prima is one of the first brands in the CBD industry to achieve the certification, joining big-name brands like Allbirds and Ben & Jerrys.

“Using business as a force for good should be a responsibility, rather than an option," Prima co-founder and chief education officer Jessica Assaf told Benzinga. "We built Prima with the core belief that it is our responsibility and highest honor to use our platform, products and people to ignite a movement of more socially and environmentally responsible businesses."

Incorporating the company as a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) and pursuing a B Corp Certification was a key priority in the company's first year of business, Assaf added.

"[It] was an intentional part of our vision to create industry-defining standards for the CBD and wellness industries at large," she said. "We're proud to be raising the stakes and setting new standards for sustainable and ethical business practices, and this is just the beginning."

Courtesy photo