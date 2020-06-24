Emerald Health, Village Farms JV Starts Shipping To Saskatchewan

Pure Sunfarms, a joint venture between Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) and Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF), has begun shipping packaged dried flower products to Saskatchewan.

The Delta, British Columbia-based cannabis producer anticipates its products will be available to Saskatchewan customers early next week.

Besides receiving Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority's approval, Pure Sunfarms is recognized by Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation as an official supplier of non-medical adult-use cannabis to the retailers in the province.

In addition, the first shipment of branded packaged products to Manitoba is expected in the near future.

"Following Pure Sunfarms' success in British Columbia, Ontario, and most recently, Alberta, we are pleased to supply another key market in Canada as we continue to expand our footprint across the country," stated Mandesh Dosanjh, Pure Sunfarms' President and CEO in a Wednesday press release.

Village Farms' CEO Michael DeGiglio further explained they anticipate additional provincial launches in the next couple of months "along with the continued introduction of new cannabis products, including the launch of pre-rolls in Ontario this week, and the launch of its first bottled oil and Cannabis 2.0 products this summer."

With the introduction in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, Pure Sunfarms' products will be available to customers in five Canadian provinces, covering more than 70% of the country's population.

Pure Sunfatms also confirmed it continues with launching new products, including pre-rolls of Afghan Kush and Headband in British Columbia, pre-rolls in Ontario, and two new strains — D. Bubba and high-THC Pink Kush.

The company said it is preparing for the launch of bottled cannabis oils as well as its first so-called Cannabis 2.0 products in the months to come.

Last month, Emerald Reported reported that Pure Sunfarm's retail market volume increased by 179% during the last quarter of 2019.

