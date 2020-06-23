CBD Brand Foria Launches Sustainable Packaging: 'Low Impact Is The New High End'

Foria, a company that makes intimate products containing CBD, is rolling out a new look for the brand, with new products and packaging to keep up with its longstanding environmental commitments.

The new packaging is designed for sustainability, without sacrificing aesthetic appeal. For this, Foria partnered with environmental consulting agency BWE, a firm founded by alumni of the groundbreaking sustainable clothing brand Patagonia.

BWE analyzes every piece of packaging and find the best solutions possible.

Foria’s founder and CEO, Mathew Gerson told Benzinga, “In addition to decreasing the environmental footprint of our products, we’re hoping to set an example for other companies in this growing industry."

Many cannabis brands have chosen a "high-end" aesthetic to differentiate themselves from the grungy underground origins of the cannabis industry, Gerson explained.

"Unfortunately, these high-end materials and processes often produce packaging that winds up in landfills instead of the recycling bin, often leaving a trail of destruction in its wake — consuming virgin paper, using toxic materials in inks, and allowing plastic to accumulate in oceans,” he added.

