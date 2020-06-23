The Blinc Group Enters Canadian Cannabis Vape Market Via WeedMD Deal

The Blinc Group, a manufacturer of bespoke vaporizers, announced Tuesday that it is entering the Canadian cannabis vape market through a deal with lincensed producer WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V: WMD) (OTC: WDDMF).

Per the deal, WeedMD and its subsidiary Starseed Medicinal are using Blinc Group’s proprietary vaping technology in its new ‘Aurum Vapes.’

“Launching our first medical vape technology in Canada is a major milestone for the Blinc Group. For the past 10 years we have been dedicated to our three tenets — innovation, quality, and safety," Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, co-founder and CEO of the Blinc Group, told Benzinga. "To be able to bring this product to market during a global pandemic in another country, speaks to the ingenuity of our team and WeedMD’s desire to partner with a supplier that puts the integrity of the medicine first.”

Why It Matters

Aurum cartridge components do not contain lead and are certified FDA 21 CFR and/or FDA CPG. The battery, the company assures, was also designed to improve consumer safety.

Aurum products are manufactured within a certified ISO13485 (Medical Devices) Quality Management System.

According to a company spokesperson, “the certified ‘Powered by Blinc’ seal on the product guarantees that it has been manufactured to the highest international standards, with complete quality control and full process traceability and each sub-component across the entire supply chain. The serial number ensures complete traceability of each ‘batch’ of goods.”

Courtesy photo