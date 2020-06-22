Israel Takes Step Toward Cannabis Legalization

Israel is a step closer toward cannabis legalization, as the Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved a bill to legalize cannabis use on Sunday.

According to The Times of Israel, the legislation is poised to legitimatize the possession of up to 50 grams of marijuana.

In addition, it also allows individuals older than 21 to possesses and consume up to 15 grams of marijuana.

The legislation is proposed by Likud MK Sharren Haskel, who co-sponsored it with Blue and White MK Ram Shefa.

The bill will be brought before Knesset on Wednesday for voting to become a law.

For months, Israel's two largest parties have been advocating for the decriminalization of cannabis use.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud and Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White explained in a joint statement they are fighting for the legalization of cannabis use.

They stated the issue would be resolved "via a responsible model that will be suited to the State of Israel and the Israeli population."

Meanwhile, in May, Israel Economy Minister Eli Cohen backed up the export of cannabis products worldwide.

Following Cohen's approval, cannabis companies in the country were allowed to submit license requests.