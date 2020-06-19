Donnelly Group's Hobo Opens Second Store In Alberta

Cannabis retailer Hobo Cannabis Company has cut the ribbon on its second retail location in Alberta.

The newly launched 1,300 square-foot store is located at 10806 Whyte Avenue Northwest, in Garneau, Edmonton's Strathcona neighborhood.

The store is part of the company's previously announced plan to expand into the prairie provinces.

Hobo opened its first Alberta-based store, located in Downtown Lethbridge in February.

In addition, Hobo said its third retail location in the province is in Calgary Mission, and it will be launched upon the finalization of construction works.

"There's something very kismet about our Edmonton location; as big fans of the arts and music, opening a location in the festival capital of Canada really hits home for us," said Donnelly Group's Vice President Harrison Stoker in a Friday press release.

Stoker further said they" look forward to introducing the city to our own art and music experience, Wanderlust, when we're able to do so safely and bring to market a cannabis buying experience that's been missing since legalization."

Besides Alberta, Donnelly Group – which entered the cannabis industry last year as Hobo's owner – has been expanding its presence in the country, including British Columbia and Ontario.

Currently, the Donnelly Group venture counts eleven privately-owned cannabis stores.

Last month, Hobo opened a 3,000-square-foot space in Timmins, Ontario, which was its ninth store retail location.

The company said it intends to launch additional retail locations in Ontario.