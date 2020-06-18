Market Overview

Philter Labs, Daily High Club Wield Augmented Reality To Promote Cannabis
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2020 3:02pm
Cannabis businesses have been shut out of traditional marketing options and strategies.

From social media promotion to TV ads, cannabis businesses are generally not allowed to advertise their products.

In this context, companies need to get creative in how they reach and engage with customers. This is why Philter Labs and Daily High Club (See the Benzinga feature on DHC) are teaming up to launch an immersive AR experience.

The initiative will bring a new level of engagement to the fun of receiving a Daily High Club subscription box, curated monthly by smoking experts and influencers.

By using the PHILTER app, available on the Apple Store and Google Play Store, subscribers will be able to use augmented reality to bring the custom glass pipe to life and create a memorable experience while at home.

In addition, the next box the Daily High Club’s 15,000 subscribers will receive will include a fun feature on the lid which, when scanned with the app, will have your device play a video featuring cannabis influencers MacDizzle and Koala Puffs.

“We are aiming to bring the next generation of technology to our customers, so that we can continue to lead the cultural shift to more responsible vaping and smoking while still upholding people’s individual rights,” Amanda Byrd, chief marketing officer at Philter Labs, said.

The collaboration with Daily High Club allows Philter Labs to expand to over 15,000 new potential customers, who will be able to experience the benefits of using its products to reduce the impact of secondhand smoke and smell for their loved ones without sacrificing their lifestyle firsthand.

“We are always searching for meaningful and innovative ways to interact with our customers, and augmented reality is a growing tool for us to continue to be creative and further build our brand," Byrd said.

Image from Instagram.

