New Cannabis Tech: Brand Marketing Platform, E-Commerce Tool, Product Verification Program

This week saw the launch of three interesting tech-based cannabis products.

Springbig launched a new brand marketing platform; Elements of Green debuted its hemp-based CBD eCommerce marketplace in Europe; and Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) unveiled a product verification program.

Springbig

Springbig, a cannabis CRM and loyalty marketing company, launched a direct-to-consumer brand platform for the cannabis industry that allows brands to directly reach their customers via MMS and SMS.

Twelve national and local brands including Pax Labs, Jetty Extracts, Dixie Brands, Grizzly Peak, Oh Hi Beverages and Coda Signature have already partnered with the platform.

Springbig expects to work with an additional 20 brands by mid-July.

“With the launch of springbig brands, we are leveraging our customer base and retail network to help brands not only reach their target consumer audiences but also offer the ability to place brand marketing messages directly into the smartphones of cannabis consumers," founder and CEO Jeffery Harris told Benzinga. "Cannabis brands now have the opportunity to reach our 19 million active customers nationwide through compliant dispensary text message marketing."

Elements of Green

Elements of Green debuted its hemp-based CBD e-commerce marketplace in Europe.

The company's lineup of CBD products are now available in 27 countries across the continent, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy.

"Our team has been involved in building large-scale cannabis and hemp CBD companies over the past seven years," Danny Brody, co-founder and CEO of Elements of Green Corp., said. "From launching Emblem Cannabis into the public markets in 2016, completing the largest cannabis IPO ever ($131,2 million) at the time with The Green Organic Dutchman in 2018 to financing PLUS Products' in California and entering the CBD market at scale with HempFusion and a $42 million financing in 2019."

Europe presented the next significant opportunity, Brody added. Elements of Green represents his team's entrance into Europe just as the CBD sector is "beginning to experience significant growth.”

Greenlane Holdings

Greenlane Holdings' G-Verify is a consumer-facing, scannable verification program that permits the brand to communicate product information directly to consumers.

This program will be powered by Lucid Green’s Lucid ID platform, and be used by brands to confirm product authenticity, manufacturing certifications, child-resistant compliance details, reviews, dosage, and education content through unique QR codes.

“The G-Verify partnership with Lucid Green will revitalize the way brands, retailers, and consumers interact and communicate product information." Aaron LoCascio Co-Founder and CEO of Greenlane, told Benzinga. "As the illicit market continues to compete against legal cannabis companies, G-Verify prioritizes consumer safety through transparency and a truly immersive experience at the point of sale.”

