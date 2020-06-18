The Hunny Pot To Cut Ribbon On Its First Express Cannabis Stores

Cannabis retailer The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. has opened its first two express cannabis stores.

The newly launched locations in Toronto’s Yonge and Eglinton neighborhood are a part of the company’s plan to expand its footprint in Ontario.

The two stores are located at 2591 Yonge St and 2103 Yonge St.

The retailer said it’s keeping up with a global trend of the digital and contactless framework.

“The Hunny Pot flagship stores are larger in format and focus on enhancing the retail experience from all angles, including personalized budtenders, but as digital technologies are changing the way consumers shop, we opted for a smaller, more flexible format with these express stores,” said The Hunny Pot’s owner Hunny Gawri in a Thursday press release.

The stores will provide its customers with curbside pickup as well as same-day delivery, which was introduced in April.

In addition, the Toronto-based retailer was one of the first retailers in the Province to launch it in the Province amidst coronavirus health crisis.

Gawri explained the express models have proved to be useful, since they have been successfully adapted in grocery stores, restaurants, and hotels, adding they “are excited to be applying this format to the cannabis space.”

The Hunny Pot’s location in Toronto, launched on April 1, 2019, was the first legal cannabis store to be opened in Ontario.

In February, Leafly’s readers put The Hunny Pot on the list of the top five best looking cannabis stores nationwide.