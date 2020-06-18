Market Overview

Red White & Bloom Begins Trading On OTCQX
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2020 11:17am   Comments
Red White & Bloom Begins Trading On OTCQX

Investment company Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: TDRYD) began trading on OTCQX Best Market on Thursday. The Toronto-based company will trade under the symbol "TDRYD."

RWB's CEO Brad Rogers said they are proud of the milestone the company achieved.

"We are thrilled to have a foundation in which we can share our long-term vision for RWB with a wider pool of retail and institutional shareholders throughout the United States."

Rogers further explained the "cross-trading on OTCQX in the U.S. is vital for a company headquartered in the U.S. and deriving 100 percent of its revenue from U.S. customers."

RWB, formerly known as Tidal Royalty Corp., is focusing on investing in the companies operating within the cannabis industry.

The company changed its name upon finalization of business combination deal with MichiCann Medical (doing business as Red White & Bloom) in April.

In addition, MichiCann is currently fully owned by RWB.

Earlier this month, the company announced its common shares will resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on June 5, under the symbol "CSE: RWB" in Canada and "OTC: RWBYF" in the U.S.

That same day, RWB signed a licensing rights deal with Hightimes Holding Corp., which allowed to RWB the branding of CBD and THC products as well as medical and recreational dispensaries across Michigan, Illinois, and Florida.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis salesCannabis News Small Business

