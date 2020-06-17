Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 17, 2020
Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2020 5:08pm   Comments
Gainers

  • AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares closed up 9.17% at $0.1
  • Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC: HERTF) shares closed up 7.56% at $0.10
  • Delta 9 Cannabis (OTC: VRNDF) shares closed up 5.2% at $0.40
  • High Tide (OTC: HITIF) shares closed up 5.2% at $0.14
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares closed up 3.17% at $7.82
  • GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) shares closed up 3% at $14.43

Losers

  • Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares closed down 13.11% at $0.09
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares closed down 11.49% at $0.82
  • GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) shares closed down 11% at $0.13
  • Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares closed down 10.04% at $6.90
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares closed down 9.06% at $2.51
  • Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares closed down 8.79% at $2.80
  • Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) shares closed down 6.86% at $0.40
  • Canopy Gwth (NYSE: CGC) shares closed down 5.22% at $16.89

