Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 17, 2020
Gainers
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares closed up 9.17% at $0.1
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC: HERTF) shares closed up 7.56% at $0.10
- Delta 9 Cannabis (OTC: VRNDF) shares closed up 5.2% at $0.40
- High Tide (OTC: HITIF) shares closed up 5.2% at $0.14
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares closed up 3.17% at $7.82
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) shares closed up 3% at $14.43
Losers
- Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares closed down 13.11% at $0.09
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares closed down 11.49% at $0.82
- GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) shares closed down 11% at $0.13
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares closed down 10.04% at $6.90
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares closed down 9.06% at $2.51
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares closed down 8.79% at $2.80
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) shares closed down 6.86% at $0.40
- Canopy Gwth (NYSE: CGC) shares closed down 5.22% at $16.89
