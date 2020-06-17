Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Acreage Secures $15M In Financing
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2020 4:45pm   Comments
Share:
Acreage Secures $15M In Financing

Cannabis company Acreage Holdings Inc. (CSE: ACRG.U) (OTCQX: ACRGF) has secured $15 million in financing.

The news comes less than a month after the New York-based company announced it anticipated a write-down of up to $100 million for the first three months of fiscal 2020.

According to its latest press release, Acreage entered into a short-term funding deal with an undisclosed investor. The loan will last four months, carrying an interest rate of 60% annually.

In addition, the secured note is secured by Acreage's Illinois, New Jersey, and Florida-based operations, as well as its U.S. intellectual property.

The deal binds Acreage to pay to the lender an additional $6 million in the case of default.

The company said it would utilize the proceeds to fund general corporate expenses.

In May, Acreage sold an undeveloped real estate location in Nantucket, Rhode Island, and a dispensary in Fargo, North Dakota, to stimulate margin improvements and reach positive EBITDA in 2020.

During the coronavirus outbreak, the company nixed merger deal with Deep Roots Medical LLC and introduced a set of operational changes, including workforce reduction and halting of Iowa's wholesale activities.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACRGF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 12, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 11, 2020
Data: June Cannabis Capital Raises Off To A Slow Start
ESPAÑOL • Resumen Semanal de Noticias de Cannabis y Psicodélicos: Primera Semana de Junio
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Surge Despite Civil Unrest, And 15+ Other Stories
Legal Battles Over Maine Residency Rule Ripple Through Cannabis Marketplace
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cannabis News Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.55
-0.285
- 2.06%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.45
-0.0791
- 1.43%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$311.35
-1.4
- 0.45%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.91
-0.013
- 0.12%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all