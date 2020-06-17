CBD And Eczema: What You Need To Know

By The Fresh Toast's Maria Loreto, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

Although there’s a lack of scientific research on CBD due to the compound’s strange legal standing, many experts are hopeful in the effect it could have on eczema.

Eczema is a condition that targets a large percentage of people across the country. Known for irritating the skin and leaving it patchy and red for stretches of time, eczema occurs due to a combination of genetics and environmental situations. Flare ups of the condition can occur from pollen in the air or the types of foods and drinks you ingest.

Could CBD provide some relief for this type of skin inflammation?

Eczema, which refers to a group of skin conditions that can manifest in different ways, is traditionally treated by managing its most prevalent symptoms in order to prevent flare ups. The condition is not contagious and can be very different from person to person, with the most prevalent symptom manifesting as patches of itchy skin.

There is no cure for eczema, which is why people who suffer from this ailment have to be careful, moisturizing their skin often, while also looking for effective ways of avoiding triggers. The ways in which people treat their eczema are varied and personal, ranging from warm baths and gentle soaps to wearing cotton clothes that won’t hurt them.

Since its rise in popularity, CBD has garnered some acclaim within the beauty and skincare industry. Although there’s a lack of scientific research on CBD due to the compound’s strange legal standing, many experts are hopeful in the effect it could have on eczema.

Different studies have shown that CBD is effective in providing anti-inflammatory effects and managing skin irritation. There are also studies that have found CBD has antioxidant properties, which could help prevent infections when skin has been damaged by eczema and is at its most vulnerable.

Once additional studies are conducted, CBD can finally outgrow many of the issues that plague it and stop the compound from being perceived as a legitimate source of relief. For now, there’s some promise for treating different skin ailments with CBD.

