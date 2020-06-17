CannaCraft's Care By Design Launches National Hemp Line

Care By Design, a CBD brand under the CannaCraft umbrella, launched a hemp line Wednesday, including sublingual oils and soft gels.

Care by Design Hemp is CannaCraft’s latest endeavor to “inspire and empower individuals to improve their health and wellness through trusted and natural products,” a company spokesperson told Benzinga.

The products will be sold directly to consumers and retailers online, and shipped nationwide.

Care By Design Hemp was formulated by the same team of scientists and experts that created the brand’s signature ratio line for the California medical cannabis market.

“Just like our original CBD products, Care By Design Hemp meets the high standards for safety and efficacy our customers have come to expect,” Tiffany Devitt, CannaCraft’s president of wellness told Benzinga. “Starting with healthy hemp plants, we utilize cold-press extraction technology to unlock the full spectrum of beneficial compounds. And for added peace of mind, all products are triple-tested for purity, consistency, and potency.”

The line includes five effect-based options dubbed Relief, Rest, Calm, Balance, and Uplift. Each formulation is created with California sun-grown hemp CBD and carefully selected botanical terpenes, to maximize therapeutic benefits.