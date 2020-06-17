Marijuana Company Of America Welcomes Marco Guerrero To Its Board

Hemp and cannabis company Marijuana Company of America Inc. (OTCQB: MCOA) has welcomed Marco Guerrero to its board of directors.

The Escondido, California-based company said Guerrero will serve as a liaison for Brazil, bringing the company closer to the South American market.

According to the Wednesday press release, Guerrero will oversee the development and execution of the company's strategic plan alongside CEO Jesus Quintero and board members, including Themistocles Psomiadis and Edward Manolos.

In addition, he will be responsible for the commercialization of the HempSmart product line in Brazil.

Marijuana Company of America said it plans to establish HempSmart Brazil, a new local company, as a part of its international strategy.

Guerrero, who is a Brazilian national, has a two-decade experience in insurance and reinsurance. For the past five years, he serves as a director at Truster Brasil, a reinsurance company which he co-founded.

Sao Paolo-based Guerrero spent three years working for Howden Brasil as its partner and director.

He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and holds a postgraduate degree in controllership from Brazil-based Instituto Presbiteriano Mackenzie.

"I am a true believer in the CBD industry, which sooner rather than later will be present in all four corners of the globe," stated Guerrero.

Quintero also praised Guerrero.

"He will be a substantial asset and gives our company a unique perspective in approaching the Latin American markets," Quintero said.