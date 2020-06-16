Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

As Cannabis Stocks Dip, Hexo Is Among The Worst, Cannabis ETF Manager Says
Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2020 6:39pm   Comments
Share:
As Cannabis Stocks Dip, Hexo Is Among The Worst, Cannabis ETF Manager Says

As of June 22, Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) (TSE: HEXO) will no longer be listed on the S&P/TSX composite index.

The Ottawa, Canada-based company had recently entered the U.S. market. It disclosed a third-quarter revenue spike, but could not prevent its shares from pricing below $1. As a result, Hexo will be delisted from the index.

Investor's Point Of View

Benzinga spoke about Hexo with Dan Ahrens, portfolio manager of the first and only cannabis ETF with U.S. MSO exposure, AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO).

"It's being dropped from that composite strictly due to its size. It has been shrinking gradually from quite some time now," Ahrens said. "It shouldn't come as any great surprise, a company's market cap shrinks when its stock is down 80% over the past year. While all cannabis stocks have been down over the past year — at least virtually all — Hexo certainly's been among the worst."

Along with Hexo, Ahrens holds stakes in several cannabis companies, including Tilray and Aurora.

"Cannabis sales are up across the board in Canada and in the US. a great search connected to the COVID in ways but that's only partial, sales are up, sales are growing," Ahrens said. "But nobody should have been that kind of excitement over Hexo, they are way too far from profitability and they combine with a week balance sheet that says it will probably even more dilution of Hexo in the future when they need money."

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YOLO + HEXO)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 16, 2020
YOLO Portfolio Manager For AdvisorShares Explains Why Not All Cannabis ETFs Are Created Equal
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 12, 2020
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Tumble, Kevin Harrington And Rickie Fowler Join The Industry
HEXO Q3 Revenue Spikes 30%, Net Loss Down By 93%
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dan Ahrens HEXOCannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.84
0.255
+ 1.88%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$312.75
5.64
+ 1.84%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.95
0.0827
+ 0.76%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.53
0.0163
+ 0.3%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all