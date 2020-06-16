Louisiana Governor Signs Pro-Marijuana Series Of Bills

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a series of bills that expand marijuana users' rights, while shielding banks, and physicians from being sanctioned nor penalized. As of Aug. 1, all medical patients in Louisiana will be able to get medical marijuana for any condition their doctors consider appropriate.

This represents a significant step forward for users, denoting a huge expansion from the initial 14 specific conditions that allowed the use of prescribed marijuana.

“This is common sense legislation that provides physicians, not lawmakers, the ability and discretion to decide what treatment options are best for their patients,” stated NORML Deputy Director, Paul Armentano. “Just as doctors are entrusted to make decisions with regard to the supervised use of opioids and other medicines – many of which pose far greater risks to patients than cannabis — the law should provide doctors with similar flexibility when it comes to recommending cannabis therapy to a bona fide patient.”

The Democratic governor also provided immunity from prosecution to any licensed facility that takes care of patients that use medical marijuana as a treatment.

In addition, a bill was signed to encourage banks and credit unions to provide financial services to cannabis licensed businesses.

Larry Bagley initially introduced this bill, which was later amended so that it included any condition considered by physicians.

Taking this forward-looking position, Louisiana joins a small group of states like California, Maine, and Virginia that allows such a broad use and prescription of medical cannabis.

Photo via unspash