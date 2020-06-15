Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Study: 76% Of US Cannabis Consumers Want Criminal Justice Reform
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 15, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
Share:
Study: 76% Of US Cannabis Consumers Want Criminal Justice Reform

A majority of cannabis consumers support cannabis criminal justice reform.

That's according to exclusive information Oasis Intelligence shared with Benzinga, in which 76% of the 20,000 consumers polled support the removal of felony records for cannabis offenses.

The survey results will be included in Oasis’ soon-to-be-released cannabis consumer survey, which polled across every U.S. state and Washington D.C. between September and December of 2019.

Clear Racial Disparities

Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for cannabis than white people, even though consumption levels are quite similar, according to ACLU data.

In Minnesota and Washington D.C., the disparity between likeliness of being arrested (between black and white people) is as high 7.5 to 8.5 times.

In turn, this has meant that minority groups are disproportionately targeted and more likely to struggle to find employment, or be blocked from federal housing and aid programs. They also face restrictions or outright bans on their right to vote, and confront other systemic barriers because of their cannabis-related arrest records.

"There is no separating cannabis from racial injustice," said Oasis Intelligence co-founder Laura Albers. "From using the label 'marijuana' as a way to demonize the Mexican-American community, to criminalizing the Black community with racist policy that exploited cannabis as a tool for mass incarceration it is tied to cannabis' history."

Related findings in the survey show 74% of consumers assert they support re-investing resources and capital from cannabis sales into communities in need; and 68% expressing support for Social Equity programs that prioritize ownership for those impacted by racist drug enforcement policy. 

"The truth is cannabis consumption is not discerning when it comes to ethnicity," said Albers. "The opportunity of exploring legal and social issues in the Oasis Intelligence study is to shine a light on the socially conscious attitudes and values of cannabis consumers today.

"They support the movement towards a more just society, one that gives back to communities in need, provides greater opportunities to black business owners and makes amends to those who were imprisoned under now defunct cannabis laws in legal states by expunging their criminal records."

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MJ + HMLSF)

Cannabis Experts Say Elon Musk's Outspoken Support Is Helpful, But Additional Action Is Needed
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Tumble, Kevin Harrington And Rickie Fowler Join The Industry
ESPAÑOL • Resumen Semanal de Noticias de Cannabis y Psicodélicos: Primera Semana de Junio
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Surge Despite Civil Unrest, And 15+ Other Stories
The Week In Cannabis: A Mixed Bag Leads Marijuana Stocks To Underperform
The Week In Cannabis: A Great Week For Stocks Driven By Confusion, Aurora's Rally, New Advisors To Benzinga
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis sales marijuana reformCannabis Government News Regulations Legal Markets Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.87
0.22
+ 2.07%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.51
0.0624
+ 1.14%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.59
-0.14
- 1.02%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$306.07
1.69
+ 0.56%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all