New Clinical Study Looks Into CBD For Menstrual Pain Relief

Wellness brand Maxine+Morgan is launching a clinical study to investigate the effectiveness of its custom herbal blend of CBD, turmeric, ginger and other natural ingredients for menstrual symptom relief.

In a three-month long, blind placebo-controlled study, participants will record their pain levels and quality of life twice a day.

At random, the 70 participants will receive a Maxine+Morgan herbal supplement, Ibuprofen, and placebo in order to compare results.

"With the clinical study, we're hoping to continue the conversation around women's wellness and ways in which we can use the amazing healing qualities of naturally derived herbs to influence an uninterrupted lifestyle,” Ariel Morgan, CEO and president of Maxine+Morgan, told Benzinga. “It's important to us that we leverage our resources and invest in research, analysis and experiential data to efficiently support our consumers needs.”