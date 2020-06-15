Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Clinical Study Looks Into CBD For Menstrual Pain Relief
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 15, 2020 4:41pm   Comments
Share:
New Clinical Study Looks Into CBD For Menstrual Pain Relief

Wellness brand Maxine+Morgan is launching a clinical study to investigate the effectiveness of its custom herbal blend of CBD, turmeric, ginger and other natural ingredients for menstrual symptom relief.

In a three-month long, blind placebo-controlled study, participants will record their pain levels and quality of life twice a day.

At random, the 70 participants will receive a Maxine+Morgan herbal supplement, Ibuprofen, and placebo in order to compare results.

"With the clinical study, we're hoping to continue the conversation around women's wellness and ways in which we can use the amazing healing qualities of naturally derived herbs to influence an uninterrupted lifestyle,” Ariel Morgan, CEO and president of Maxine+Morgan, told Benzinga. “It's important to us that we leverage our resources and invest in research, analysis and experiential data to efficiently support our consumers needs.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ariel Morgan Maxine+MorganCannabis News Health Care Markets General Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.87
0.22
+ 2.07%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.51
0.0624
+ 1.14%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.59
-0.14
- 1.02%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$306.07
1.69
+ 0.56%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all