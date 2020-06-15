Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CBD Of Denver To Purchase Swiss Wholesale Cannabis Business
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2020 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
CBD Of Denver To Purchase Swiss Wholesale Cannabis Business

CBD and hemp oil company CBD of Denver Inc. (OTC: CBDD) has agreed to buy a Switzerland-based wholesale cannabis business.

That's according to a Monday press release in which CBDD CEO Marcel Gamma praised the acquisition, and confirmed a deal closing "within the next 15 days."

CBDD has inked a letter of interest to acquire an undisclosed operation that specializes in CBD oil, cannabis biomass, cannabis flower, and additional retail products.

The business operates within Switzerland and other European Union countries that legalized both CBD and cannabis products.

The company expects its products, including Black Pearl CBD Sunscreen and lip balm, would sell well during the upcoming summer.

Its CBD products are THC-free, while positive effects of cannabinoids are triggered by the technique of adding terpenes as an activation ingredient.

Other CBDD products are available at its website, including Black Pearl Polo shirts, caps, 10%, and 25% CBD Tincture, and Black Pearl CBD Hand Sanitizer.

With its latest move, the company continues the trend of cooperation with Swiss companies.

In February, the Denver-based CBD and hemp oil company signed a reverse merger deal with I'M Canabiz AG, the company managing Swiss-based cannabis and hemp farms.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBDD)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis sales CBD HempCannabis M&A News Small Business

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.28
-0.45
- 3.28%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.37
-0.0813
- 1.49%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$301.32
-3.06
- 1.01%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.62
-0.03
- 0.28%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all