CBD Of Denver To Purchase Swiss Wholesale Cannabis Business

CBD and hemp oil company CBD of Denver Inc. (OTC: CBDD) has agreed to buy a Switzerland-based wholesale cannabis business.

That's according to a Monday press release in which CBDD CEO Marcel Gamma praised the acquisition, and confirmed a deal closing "within the next 15 days."

CBDD has inked a letter of interest to acquire an undisclosed operation that specializes in CBD oil, cannabis biomass, cannabis flower, and additional retail products.

The business operates within Switzerland and other European Union countries that legalized both CBD and cannabis products.

The company expects its products, including Black Pearl CBD Sunscreen and lip balm, would sell well during the upcoming summer.

Its CBD products are THC-free, while positive effects of cannabinoids are triggered by the technique of adding terpenes as an activation ingredient.

Other CBDD products are available at its website, including Black Pearl Polo shirts, caps, 10%, and 25% CBD Tincture, and Black Pearl CBD Hand Sanitizer.

With its latest move, the company continues the trend of cooperation with Swiss companies.

In February, the Denver-based CBD and hemp oil company signed a reverse merger deal with I'M Canabiz AG, the company managing Swiss-based cannabis and hemp farms.