New Cannabis Products: OTC Topicals, A Fast-Acting Line And A Creative Thinking Journal

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

HempFusion’s OTC Topicals

HempFusion launched a line of over-the-counter topical products featuring what the company says are “scientifically documented active ingredients to target consumer needs,” including menthol for pain, salicylic acid for acne, and colloidal oatmeal for eczema.

The products also feature a proprietary cosmetic ingredient base including aloe vera, jojoba oil, shea butter, essential oils and HempFusion’s full-spectrum hemp extract.

“We are extremely excited to launch our OTC Drug listed Over-the-Counter Topicals that are backed by science. This provides us with the ability to articulate to the consumer not only how the products work but what they actually do," Co-CEO Jason Mitchell told Benzinga. "Further, since these products are OTC Drug listed with the FDA, the rollout allows us to make substantiated claims which have been instrumental in attracting new and larger retailers.”

Author’s note: an FDA-listed product is not an FDA-approved product. An FDA-listed drug or device is considered to be focused on wellness or fitness, but is not proven to treat any specific health ailments or conditions. In addition, FDA-listed products do not need to go through a typical FDA approval process. As explained on EveryDay Health, “In the case of FDA-registered products, the company that makes the product, and their marketers, determine what language is used, and yes, what the device claims to do. No scientific studies are required, and no scientific studies are performed, since it's not in a company's best interest to do so.”

Medically Correct’s Fast-Acting Line

Denver-based Medically Correct launched a fast-acting cannabis product line: Quiq.

The products utilize rapid absorption technology for quick results and potent effects. There are 17 medical and recreational products in the Quiq line including chocolates, tinctures, suppositories and salves.

“The number one piece of feedback we’ve heard from consumers over the years is the desire for faster, stronger effects and more control over edibles, “ Bob Eschino co-founder and president of Medically Correct said. “Quiq is our response to this challenge, and gives consumers a choice in consumables and topicals to use in their daily lives.”

The Creative Thinking Journal

The Creative Thinking Journal turned over 50 proven - but tediously laborious - ideation exercises into highly amusing creative challenges that engage your imagination, uncover new ideas, and build more productive habits.

Brought to you by Pilgrim Soul, a new purpose-driven cannabis brand, the journal is intended to be used while in your “flow state” to expand creative problem-solving within your personal and professional life. Helping yourself will also help artists, as 10% of proceeds will directly benefit emerging artists. The journal, with cover art by LA-artist Ugo Nonis, is available for pre-order now."

Product images courtesy of the companies.