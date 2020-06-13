Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

With $160M In Debt, iAnthus 'Working Diligently' To File Financial Statements
Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 13, 2020 9:00am   Comments
Share:
With $160M In Debt, iAnthus 'Working Diligently' To File Financial Statements

Multistate cannabis operator iAnthus (OTC: ITHUF) (CSE: IAN) may suffer a stock trading suspension due to its delayed financial reports.

The New York-based company expects to default on interest payments. It's "working diligently to file the Required Filings as soon as feasible."

Like other companies, iAnthus delayed filing its 2019 audited financial statements, citing the coronavirus pandemic. The company had an extension period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020.

A recently extended filing deadline was granted for June 15.

Interest Payments Obligations: The total amount of the company's debt obligations hovers $160 million, including $100 million of 13% of senior secured convertible bonds and $60 million of 8% of unsecured convertible bonds in addition to $1.6 million in other debt obligations.

The company stated that it "does not expect to be in a position to make interest payments on the Secured Debentures or Unsecured Debentures due on June 30, 2020."

Loans seem to be presenting some issues in this company as a few weeks ago its co-founder and former-CEO resigned to its charge because he was found to had "misused iAnthus' resources to his benefits" entering into two interest-free undisclosed loans agreements with the managing member of iAnthus secure lender, Gotham Green Partners.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ITHUF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 12, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 11, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 8, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 3, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 1, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 29, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: debt financialCannabis News Penny Stocks Rumors Legal Markets Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.73
0.32
+ 2.39%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.75
0.245
+ 2.33%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$304.38
3.69
+ 1.23%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.45
0.0513
+ 0.95%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all