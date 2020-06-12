Green Rush Podcast: Benzinga's Javier Hasse Dishes On The Latest Cannabis News, BLM, And More

Javier Hasse, the Managing Director for Benzinga Cannabis, and CEO and founder of Spanish language news site El Planteo, is this week’s guest on The Green Rush! Through his vocal social media presence and dutiful reporting over the years, Javier has quickly risen to being one of the most influential reporters covering the cannabis space speaking with top executives and cultural figures who are driving the future of the industry.

For today’s episode, Anne and guest host and producer Nick chat with Javier about the cannabis news of the day including how cannabis companies are responding to the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality, the launch of his Spanish language news site El Planteo, the role of women in the industry and his favorite stories to tell about his time working in the cannabis industry.

With a well-earned reputation as one of the most dutiful and diligent reporters covering the cannabis space, Javier is in the elite tier of media that is a must follow for anyone interested in the cannabis industry.

So don’t sit back, lean forward and enjoy!

Other recent Green Rush Podcast episodes:

Javier Hasse, Managing Director of Benzinga Cannabis

Javier Hasse is a cannabis, hemp, CBD and psychedelics-focused reporter, currently serving as Managing Director for Benzinga Cannabis, and CEO of Spanish language news site El Planteo, a company he co-founded. His book, “Start Your Own Cannabis Business,” was published by Entrepreneur Media in 2018 and hit the #1 Best-Seller spot on Amazon.

As an award-winning reporter and editor, Javier's had roughly 5,000 unique articles published across numerous mass media outlets including CNN, Forbes, MSN, Chicago Tribune, CNBC, Yahoo Finance, Entrepreneur Magazine, MarketWatch, Houston Chronicle, The Street, Nasdaq, Morningstar, Playboy, Benzinga, MERRY JANE, High Times, and many others.

Beyond cannabis, Javier is a published photographer and Billboard-charting rapper, featured on hip-hop albums that also included Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and Inspectah Deck, Twista, Lil Windex, Riff Raff, Cyhi The Prynce, Yung Bleu, DJ Whoo Kid, Jonathan Hay, and others.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.