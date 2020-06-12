Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Harvest Amends Divestment Plan For California Assets In High Times Deal
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 12, 2020 1:37pm   Comments
Share:
Harvest Amends Divestment Plan For California Assets In High Times Deal

Cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTCQX: HRVSF) disclosed changes to the company's proposed plan to sell some 13 California-based dispensaries to High Times Corp.

Under the deal, initially announced in April, the Tempe, Arizona-headquartered company agreed to divest dispensaries to High Times for $12.5 million in cash and $67.5 million in preferred stock.

High Times, which owns High Times Magazine, said it will transform stores in its image.

Pursuant to the amended terms, released Friday, Harvest Health & Recreation decided to sell equities and assets worth $67.5 million in relation to ten operational and planned dispensaries in California.

The payment will include up to $1.5 million in cash, $4.5 million as a one-year promissory note carrying 10% interest, and $61.5 million in Series A Preferred Stock issued by High Times.

Harvest said it will hold on to four operating dispensaries, including stores in Grover Beach, Napa, Palm Springs, and Venice.

Meanwhile, High Times has partnered with Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCPK: TDRYD), according to the last week’s announcement.

The two parties signed a licensing rights deal for the branding of High Times medical and recreational dispensaries.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis salesCannabis M&A News Financing Retail Sales

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.72
0.2242
+ 2.14%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.62
0.21
+ 1.57%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.47
0.0705
+ 1.31%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$301.76
1.07
+ 0.36%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all