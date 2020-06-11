Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Champignon Closes CA$15M Private Placement Deal
Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2020 5:14pm   Comments
Share:
Champignon Closes CA$15M Private Placement Deal

Psychedelics innovator Champignon Brands Inc. (CSE: SHRM) (OTC: SHRMF) closed a private placement offering of about CA$15 million (US$11 million).

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities Inc. were the underwriters for the transaction.

The Vancouver-based company intends to invest proceeds from the offering in Champignon's North American Clinical footprint expansion.

As part of the agreement, some 17.6 million units were exchanged at a price of 85 cents per unit. Each unit is composed of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of Champignon.

Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of CA$1.15 per unit until June 11, 2022.

"Champignon Brands is set to emerge as an impact investment that will not only change people's lives, but will also revolutionize the face of medicine as we know it today,” Present Board Member and former CEO Gareth Birdsall told Benzinga.

Earlier this year Champignon announced the acquisition of Novo Formulations and AltMed Capital Corp, run by newly appointed CEO Dr. Roger McIntyre.

McIntyre said his goal is to establish Champignon as the "apotheosis of integrated ketamine treatment delivery" and commercialize the company's psychedelic-based treatments.

"The clinical infrastructure, complementary asset base and human capital that Champignon has acquired leaves me very confident we will provide life-changing treatments for persons with depression, all the while contemporaneously rewarding our investor base," he added.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SHRMF)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Champignon Brands psychedelicsCannabis News Penny Stocks Offerings Markets

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.53
-1.16
- 9.92%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.40
-0.5689
- 9.53%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.41
-1.38
- 9.33%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.69
-18.34
- 5.75%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all