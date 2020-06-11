Columbia Care Enters New Jersey Market With Vineland Dispensary

Multi-state medical cannabis company Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) is launching its first medical cannabis store in New Jersey.

The dispensary, located at 1062 N Delsea Drive in Vineland, is open for customers starting Thursday.

Customers will be offered curbside and express pickup, as well as the virtual shopping option, which was launched in April.

The New York-based company said it will utilize its 50,000 square feet cultivation and manufacturing facility to supply the newly opened store as well as its wholesale operations within the state.

Columbia Care has permits to operate in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU.

In addition, it’s one of three license holders allowed to distribute cannabis products in the southern region of New Jersey.

“Our opening in New Jersey marks a significant turning point, and we’re excited to bring our industry-leading services and exceptional team to a new market, especially at a time when patients need them most,” said the company’s CEO Nicholas Vita in a statement.

Both local and state governments supported the dispensary launching, stated Vita, adding they will “remain committed to creating new jobs, increasing access to high-quality cannabis products, and improving the lives of New Jersey’s residents.”

Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci welcomed Columbia Care, calling the company "a great addition to the list of industries that call Vineland home.”

The company said Columbia National Credit Card will be available to the customers who are registered with the New Jersey Department of Health and have approval from a certified practitioner.

