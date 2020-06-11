Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TILT Holdings Is Helping To Build Successful Cannabis Brands By Using Its 3 Pillars

Jaycee Tenn , Benzinga Staff Writer  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
June 11, 2020 10:14am   Comments
Share:
TILT Holdings Is Helping To Build Successful Cannabis Brands By Using Its 3 Pillars

This special presentation from TILT Holdings is from Benzinga’s June 1 Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference. Click here for more coverage of this event, with presentations from some of the top CEOs, investors and lenders in the cannabis space.

TILT Holdings Inc (OTCQB: TLLTF) is a cannabis company that partners with operators globally to help them build world-class brands. The company leverages its vast experience in the cannabis supply chain to solve pain points for operators — sharing in their success.

President and COO of TILT Holdings joined the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference to discuss the brand’s three pillars and position for growth.

The Three Pillars

TILT is comprised of three core operational assets: Jupiter Research, Blackbird, and its plant-touching assets, CAC & Standard Farms.

Jupiter is inhalation technology and research. They are a leader in providing customized solutions to customers looking to build brands. Jupiter’s approach to business is creativity over capital. This TILT pillar entered a strategic partnership with automated filling provider Convectium/Jacksam Corp (OTCQB: JKSM), an infrastructure provider in the hemp space, in Q4 of 2019.

Blackbird is both software and services. The offerings work together to solve supply chain challenges and ultimately drive revenue for cannabis brands, said Conder.

Blackbird also provides distribution and delivery to cannabis businesses. In response to COVID-19 related Nevada adult-use restrictions, Blackbird rapidly scaled outsourced retail delivery.

“We found that great companies want to work with strong operators and they find that in both Blackbird and Jupiter,” said Conder.

Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC) is a vertically-integrated operation in Massachusetts.
And Standard Farms is a cultivation and production operation in Pennsylvania.

Positioned For Growth

TILT’s incremental growth drivers are specific. One way is through the production of proprietary Jupiter products (Infinity platform, Liquid Que).

“TILT has a differentiated and multi-faceted perspective on the growing cannabis industry — support cannabis companies as they grow to world-class brands.”

Currently, the company powers over 2,000 brands and retailers across the industry. 

Through its unique value proposition helping cannabis companies build brands as the market grows, TILT is positioned for growth.

Ultimately, TILT helps companies build brands as they navigate a challenging marketplace. TILT is not a competitor of these brands but is instead a supporter, said Conder.

“Their success is our success, so we’re perfectly aligned.”

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JKSM + TLLTF)

How To Raise Real Money For Your Cannabis Company Without Leaving Your Home
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry TILT Holdings Virtual Cannabis Capital ConferenceCannabis News Penny Stocks Markets General

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.22
-0.47
- 4.02%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$14.22
-0.5736
- 3.88%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$310.74
-8.29
- 2.6%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.97
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all