Liberty Health To Open 25th Dispensary In Florida
Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2020 4:13pm   Comments
Liberty Health To Open 25th Dispensary In Florida

Cannabis provider Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTC: LHSIF) announced the opening of its 25th dispensary in Florida. 

The debut is expected to take place on June 18, after obtaining permission from the Department of Health.

"We are excited to open our doors to new friends and patients in our first dispensary to be situated in Martin County," said Victor Mancebo, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty.

"We are thrilled to expand our dispensary footprint along Florida's Treasure Coast during these trying times and have remained committed to ensure our patients safe and reliable access to our premium products. We continue to take steps to keep our employees and our patients safe as the state continues to reopen."

The new 5,000 square foot store is located on Federal Highway in Stuart, Florida. It's expected to be open seven days each week and accepts online orders for in-store pick-up or delivery.

