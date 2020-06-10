How Cannabis Company Cannaphyll Is Marketing On Mass-Consumer Platforms, Google And Amazon

This special presentation from Cannaphyll is from Benzinga’s June 1 Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference. Click here for more coverage of this event, with presentations from some of the top CEOs, investors and lenders in the cannabis space.



Cannaphyll is a Florida-based cannabis topical company that specializes in hemp-infused topical skin and body care products.



CEO of Cannaphyll, Jude Bond, joined Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference to talk about the company’s plans for the future, marketing strategy, and differentiators.



Expansion

“Our whole strategy is built upon launching the brand on the back of this one product, our infused topical cream,” said Bond.



Each quarter the brand will introduce a new product. These will range from their soon-to-be-launched infused topical gel, to muscle rubs, after-sun skin sprays, hair formulas, and much more.



“As we stair-step these products, introducing them on a quarterly basis, we’re also going to be expecting the same sort of incremental growth that the CBD industry as a whole is experiencing, which is a 49% compound annual growth rate.”



Marketing With The Major Leagues

Cannaphyll currently has a working relationship with both Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), a rarity in the CBD and hemp industry.



At the forefront of Cannaphyll’s marketing program has been its desire to reach out to mass-consumer platforms. “If you follow the letter of the law very strictly, there is a space that’s available for you,” said Bond. By finding the area where all of the regulations overlap, Cannaphyll has been able to succeed in marketing on the biggest consumer platforms.



“If you imagine all of these regulations as a Venn diagram, and you have the FCC here, the FDA there, Amazon here, and Google there, wherever all of these things overlap, that is the little space where you can advertise, which I call ‘threading the needle.’ As long as you’re very careful about what you say, there is a way to gain entrance to all of these different platforms simultaneously.”



The Differentiators

Cannayphyll differentiates itself from similar topical products on the market in its strength, bioavailability, and packaging.



Cannayphyll’s products are the strongest-known topicals on the market, and contain 1,000 mg of US-grown hemp extract per ounce.



All of Cannaphyll’s products are formulated with its patent-pending blend of organic plant concentrates that work synergistically to enhance the bioavailability of the CBD. The bioavailability is tied to the absorption of the product’s active ingredients, making it one of the most important factors of any medicinal topical.



Cannaphyll is also the only hemp extract topical brand to package its products in EU made ultraviolet black glass, which protects the product from ultraviolet light, and also eliminates plastic leaching.



“I try to be as transparent as possible. We have very strict testing processes, we know where all of our plants come from, and we work from a very short supply chain, so we know where everything is from,” said Bond. “When you get it from us you know exactly what you’re getting.”

Photo Courtesy of Cannaphyll