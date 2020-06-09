Greenlane Partners With Rap Star Berner, Launches Vibes Rolling Papers In Canada, Europe

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of cannabis accessories and specialty vaporization products, announced Monday that its Vibes Rolling Paper line is now available in specialty locations throughout Europe and Canada.

This is a joint venture between Greenlane and San Francisco entrepreneur and rapper Berner.

VIBES launched in 2019 and gained a strong reputation for producing superior quality papers. These papers are crafted in France, and then cut and kitted in the Dominican Republic.

VIBES papers are known for their slow burn and elevated flavor.

This collection will include cones and paper made out of natural materials such as hemp, rice, and unbleached ultra-thin paper. VIBES papers will initially be available at over 200 retailers across Europe and more than 100 specialty stores in Canada.

The global rollout follows the announcement of Cookies SF officially opening its doors in Barcelona on May 26. Cookies SF opening up in Barcelona speaks to the extraordinary organic growth of the brand which has been driven entirely by consumer demand.

“Here at Greenlane, we are devoted to exceeding the expectations of our customers. Through our global expansion strategy, we look forward to scaling our brands and continuing to provide products that delight people around the world,” said Greenlane CEO and co-founder Aaron LoCascio.