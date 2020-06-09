Alchemy Podcast: Nico Marley On Bob Marley's Legacy In The Cannabis Wellness Space

In this episode of Alchemy, Nico Marley joins Jeff Ragovin and Chad Bronstein and discusses continuing his Grandfather, Bob Marley’s legacy in the cannabis wellness space with his new brand Lion X, CBD as a healing method, and navigating a launch during COVID-19.

The Alchemy podcast features founders and executives from established cannabis brands. Past guests include Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF), Jushi Medical, Moxie, Grassroots, Jane Technologies, Jim Belushi, and Javier Hasse - of Benzinga and El Planteo. Some topics that Alchemy has already covered include the role of technology and data analytics in cannabis advertising, cannabis branding, CPG and traditional legacy brands entering the space, the US legalization movement, and compliance strategies for emerging businesses.

In addition, recent episodes have touched on the uptick in consumer demand for cannabis products related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and cannabis becoming an ‘essential’ business and critical to people’s well-being during the health crisis.

"We’ve reached a pivotal point in the maturation of cannabis, and as the industry continue to grow, players in the space need a venue to come together and discuss critical issues pertaining to marketing and creativity, among other timely topics,” said Jeff Ragovin, Chief Commercial Officer, Fyllo. "As Fyllo continues to build a next-gen platform supporting the industry’s growth, the Alchemy podcast will become a premier destination for all things cannabis content, and essential listening not just for industry professionals, but also for consumers who are interested in learning more about emerging brands and their business models.”

