Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Vet Bruce Linton Out At Vireo
Anthony Noto , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2020 6:32pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Vet Bruce Linton Out At Vireo

Cannabis veteran Bruce Linton has left Vireo Health International Inc. (CNSX: VREO) (OTCQX: VREOF) after being at the company for just seven months.

Vireo confirmed late Monday that it "elected to terminate its employment agreement" with Linton, who had been executive chairman, effective immediately.

"We wish Bruce well in his future endeavors," Vireo CEO Kyle Kingsley said in a prepared statement. "Our organization will remain focused on executing a strategy which benefits all stakeholders and developing our core medical markets of Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, and Pennsylvania."

The Vancouver, Canada-based company did not disclose why it chose to terminate Linton's employment.

A successor has not been named and Vireo said it does not expect to fill Linton's vacated executive chairman role.

Linton joined Vireo in November. His term on the Vireo board of directors was set to expire at the company's July 15 annual meeting of shareholders.

Linton is the co-founder and former CEO of Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC). Under Linton's guidance, the Smiths Falls, Ontario-based cannabis giant became the first North American company within the cannabis market to become listed on a major stock exchange, the TSX.

He now serves on the advisory board for psychedelics company Red Light Holland. 

Courtesy photo. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VREOF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 29, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 21, 2020
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Get Big Boost From Aurora, Banking Moves In US, Exports From Israel
Vireo Health Posts 62% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth, Higher Net Loss
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 13, 2020
Vireo Health Forms New Company To Commercialize 'Scientific Advancements'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cannabis News Penny Stocks Movers & Shakers Management Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.12
0.5046
+ 8.98%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$15.27
1.25
+ 8.92%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.83
0.66
+ 5.91%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$323.15
3.75
+ 1.17%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all