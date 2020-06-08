Green Rush Podcast: Valens CEO On How Cannabis 2.0 Is The Future For Canadian Cannabis And Beyond

Tyler Robson, the CEO and Executive Director of The Valens Company, a global leader in the end-to-end development and manufacturing of innovative, cannabinoid-based products, is this week’s guest on The Green Rush! Valens is the largest third-party extraction Company in Canada with an annual capacity of 425,000 kg of dried cannabis and hemp biomass at its facility in Kelowna, British Columbia which is in the process of becoming European Union (EU) Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant.

For today’s episode, Anne and guest host and producer Nick are talking with Tyler about how he has built Valens into one of the best performing cannabis companies in Canada. Our hosts also chat with Tyler about the evolution of the company since his stepping into the CEO role in 2017, Cannabis 2.0 rollout and when we may see more products start to hit the shelves, what it is about Valens’ business model that is allowing it to thrive amidst a global pandemic and the company’s future international expansion plans.

This company is on the pulse of the Canadian market and one to follow for investors in the space.

So don’t sit back, lean forward and enjoy!

Tyler Robson, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Based on Mr. Robson’s impressive commitment and contributions to The Valens Company, he was appointed CEO in May 2017 after previously serving as Chief Operating Officer. Tyler attended the University of Saskatchewan on a football scholarship, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts & Sciences degree specializing in biology. He returned to Kelowna to pursue his passion for the cannabis industry by focusing on research and development, plant innovation, and life sciences. Tyler’s main interest is the medical application of cannabis to combat ailments while preparing for the up and coming adult use recreational market.

