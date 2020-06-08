Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelics Industry News Stories for the Week of June 1st – 7th, 2020.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. U.S. Cannabis Leader Red White & Bloom Shines in CSE Debut, the Monster of the Midwest Has Arrived

Move Over U.S. Pot Stocks, There’s a New Player in Town, and According to the Numbers, it Might Be Best MSO of Them All

Red White & Bloom (OTC: TDRYD) IPO’d on Friday, and with over $6.5 million in trading volume, it’s clear, investors are taking full advantage of RWB’s temporarily cheap valuation compared to its multi-state operator (MSO) peers.

9. Psychedelics Are Creating a Pathway to Sustainable Addiction Treatment

Researchers Are Chasing a New “Holy Grail” of Psychedelics Therapy – Curing Addiction to Opiates, Tobacco, Alcohol, and Other Drugs of Abuse

The path to curing addiction through Psychedelics is becoming more clear and is gaining momentum through more focused treatment. MindMed (OTC: MMEDF) is working with ibogaine to help curb opioid addiction with its 18-MC study and Psychedelic clinic operator AltMed, which was acquired by Champignon Brands (OTCQB: SHRMF), will sponsor its network of clinicians and thought leaders throughout R&D campaigns and clinical trials to target addiction as well as several other indications.

8. Magic Mushrooms Pills vs Synthetic Psilocybin: Which is the Better Option?

Psychedelic Counterculture Meets Mainstream Scientific Culture: That’s the Moment We’re in

As we inch closer to legal and regulated Psilocybin, all signs of its ‘Magic Mushroom roots’ will likely fade into the rearview. Could we soon be saying goodbye to piles of stems and caps, and hello to synthetically produced and widely prescribed medication?

7. Illinois Allows Hemp Sales to Medical and Adult-Use Processors

A Recent Industry Rules Update Allows Illinois Hemp Producers to Sell to Licensed Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Processors

Illinois has expanded its hemp market by allowing hemp producers to sell directly to adult-use and medical cannabis processors in the state.

6. Psychedelics Will See a Boom Much Like Cannabis

Here’s How Entrepreneurs Can Stay Ahead of the Curve

Top business and medical minds in the Psychedelics space, including MindMed (OTC: MMEDF) investors Bruce Linton and Kevin O’Leary as well as Champignon Brands (OTCQB: SHRMF) CEO Dr. Roger McIntyre agree a growing avenue of opportunity for entrepreneurs in psychedelic medicine is developing.

5. Gardner: Marijuana Banking Would Pass Senate if Vote Were Held

Before the SAFE Banking Act Reaches the Senate Floor, it Has to Get Through the Senate Banking Committee

There’s little doubt in Senator Cory Gardner’s mind that a cannabis banking bill would be approved if it were taken to a full vote of the U.S. Senate, but getting that measure in front of his colleagues has been a slog.

4. New York Senator Pushes To Legalize Marijuana As Part Of Criminal Justice Package Amid Protests

The Safer NY Act is a Collection of 5 Bills That Have Been Previously Introduced and Largely Focuses on Policing Reform, But it Also Contains Legislation to Legalize Cannabis for Adult Use

As mass protests over police killings of black Americans continue across the U.S., there’s a renewed push in New York to pass a package of criminal justice reform legislation that includes marijuana legalization.

3. Michigan Dispensaries Offer Discounts To People With Cannabis-Related Convictions

They Are Calling it the “Redemption Discount”

Three Michigan provisioning centers have teamed up to offer a unique discount program geared specifically toward people caught up in the trap of marijuana prohibition.

2. High Times Expands Retail Footprint, Inks Licensing Deal With Red White & Bloom

Red White & Bloom CEO Brad Rogers Praised the New Partnership

Red White & Bloom Brands (OTC: TDRYD) said Friday it has inked a licensing rights deal with High Times. Under the agreement, RWB is authorized for the branding of High Times medical and recreational dispensaries as well as CBD and THC products in Michigan, Illinois and Florida. RWB also obtained the rights from HT Retail Licensing LLC to use the “Culture” brand of hemp-derived CBD products.

1. Here’s What You Need to Know About the Coming Wave of Psychedelics-Based Psychotherapy Clinics

Psychedelics Companies That Own Clinics May Hold the Answer to One of the Top Investor Questions

How will individual firms generate meaningful revenue? As we know, the business of biotech and pharma can be expensive, with potential revenues sometimes years away. For serious investors, here’s why Psychedelic Stocks that own clinics may hold a big advantage over the field.

