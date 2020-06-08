Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of June 1st – 7th, 2020.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. U.S. Cannabis Leader Red White & Bloom Shines in CSE Debut, the Monster of the Midwest Has Arrived

Move Over U.S. Pot Stocks, There’s a New Player in Town, and According to the Numbers, it Might Be Best MSO of Them All

Red White & Bloom (OTC: TDRYD) IPO’d on Friday, and with over $6.5 million in trading volume, it’s clear, investors are taking full advantage of RWB’s temporarily cheap valuation compared to its multi-state operator (MSO) peers.

9. Here’s What You Need to Know About the Coming Wave of Psychedelics-Based Psychotherapy Clinics

Psychedelics Companies That Own Clinics May Hold the Answer to One of the Top Investor Questions

How will individual firms generate meaningful revenue? As we know, the business of biotech and pharma can be expensive, with potential revenues sometimes years away. For serious investors, here’s why Psychedelic Stocks that own clinics may hold a big advantage over the field.

8. FSD Pharma Jumps 200% After FDA Nod for Initiating Proof-of-Concept Study of COVID-19 Treatment

Shares of FSD Pharma Are Advancing Strongly Following an Announcement Regarding a Potential COVID-19 Drug

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) said the FDA has approved its IND application for studying FSD-201 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. FSD-201, according to the company, is ultra micronized palmitoylethanolamide, or PEA.

7. MindMed Launches Project Lucy Focused on LSD Experiential Therapy For Anxiety Disorders

Targeting a Phase 2B Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Trial for the Treatment of Anxiety Disorders

MindMed (OTC: MMEDF) has officially launched Project Lucy, a commercial drug development program for the treatment of anxiety disorders. The company intends to initiate a Phase 2b human efficacy trial that will focus on experiential doses of LSD, administered by a therapist.

6. TCI Earnings Recap: The Big 4 Canadian Pot Stocks Report Surprisingly Mixed Financial Results

The “Big 4” Canadian Cannabis Stocks Recently Reported Earnings and the Results Were Mixed, to Say the Least

Here’s how Canada’s leading licensed producers (LPs) Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB), Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) and Aphria (NYSE: APHA) performed during the last quarter.

5. Psychedelics Are Creating a Pathway to Sustainable Addiction Treatment

Researchers Are Chasing a New “Holy Grail” of Psychedelics Therapy – Curing Addiction to Opiates, Tobacco, Alcohol, and Other Drugs of Abuse

The path to curing addiction through Psychedelics is becoming more clear and is gaining momentum through more focused treatment. MindMed (OTC: MMEDF) is working with ibogaine to help curb opioid addiction with its 18-MC study and Psychedelic clinic operator AltMed, which was acquired by Champignon Brands (OTCQB: SHRMF), will sponsor its network of clinicians and thought leaders throughout R&D campaigns and clinical trials to target addiction as well as several other indications.

4. TCI Earnings Recap: Top U.S. MSOs Continue to Post Strong Numbers Despite Global Pandemic

The Consensus Amongst Investors is That the United States Cannabis Market Will Be Responsible for Creating the Next Round of Marijuana Millionaires

To prove just how strong the emerging U.S. marijuana industry is, these 4 leading multi-state operators (MSOs) recently reported exceptional Q1 Earnings, despite having to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a recap of the financial results from Trulieve (OTCQX: TCNNF), Curaleaf (OTCQX: CURLF), Green Thumb (OTCQX: GTBIF) and Cresco Labs (OTCQX: CRLBF).

3. It’s Show Time: Red White & Bloom Officially Set to Commence Trading on CSE

The Cannabis Industry’s First U.S. “Super State Operator” Red White & Bloom is Now Trading on the CSE Under the Symbol ‘RWB’

Cannabis investors are rejoicing after Red White & Bloom Brands (OTC: TDRYD) announced that the company’s shares officially began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) at the market open on Friday, June 5, 2020.

2. Psychedelics Will See a Boom Much Like Cannabis

Here’s How Entrepreneurs Can Stay Ahead of the Curve

Top business and medical minds in the Psychedelics space, including MindMed (OTC: MMEDF) investors Bruce Linton and Kevin O’Leary as well as Champignon Brands (OTCQB: SHRMF) CEO Dr. Roger McIntyre agree, a growing avenue of opportunity for entrepreneurs in psychedelic medicine is developing.

1. High Times Expands Retail Footprint, Inks Licensing Deal With Red White & Bloom

Red White & Bloom CEO Brad Rogers Praised the New Partnership

Red White & Bloom Brands (OTC: TDRYD) said Friday it has inked a licensing rights deal with High Times. Under the agreement, RWB is authorized for the branding of High Times medical and recreational dispensaries as well as CBD and THC products in Michigan, Illinois and Florida. RWB also obtained the rights from HT Retail Licensing LLC to use the “Culture” brand of hemp-derived CBD products.

Photo by Roberto Valdivia on Unsplash