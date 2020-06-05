KushCo President And CRO Jason Vegotsky Confirms Resignation

Cannabis supplier KushCo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) announced Friday that Jason Vegotsky will be stepping down from his current position in the company as of July 1.

"It is with a heavy heart that I step down from my role as KushCo's President and Chief Revenue Officer," stated Vegotsky.

According to the press release, the two parties have decided to part ways. Vegotsky is expected to pursue startup ventures within the cannabis industry, while continuing to serve on KushCo's advisory board.

"As an advisor to the company and one of its proudest long-term shareholders, I am going to do everything in my power to ensure a smooth transition and continued success for KushCo," added Vegotsky.

What's Next?

Following Vegotsky's resignation, KushCo co-founder and CEO Nick Kovacevich will take over his responsibilities, together with chief financial officer Stephen Christoffersen.

"I want to thank Jason for all the work that he has done to help us build a leading salesforce, launch new business divisions, and rapidly grow the organization in just over two years," stated Kovacevich.

Kovacevich, featured at Monday's Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, said their goal is to reduce cash burn while reaching positive cash flow from operations and "finding new ways to align ourselves deeper with the leading operators who can scale our business more profitably and sustainably."

Brian Stewart, KushCo's Senior Vice President of Sales and Product and Carmen Lam, who's serving as Senior Vice President of Business Development, will supervise everyday customer and sales force management.

Together, Stewart and Lam have over 20 years of sales and customer relationship experience considering their prior employments, including PepsiCo, Allergan, MAC Cosmetics, and Wegman's.